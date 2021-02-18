Stock Market Overbought, Currently Working Off Excess

Pockets of leadership in the stock market have become overbought. This is creating a sort of stalling pattern as the stock indices work off the excess. Time will tell if this develops into a more significant sell-off.

In today’s video, we discuss the latest investing news, developing themes, and technical price action on the major stock market indices. We also highlight trending stocks and sectors and the latest buy/sell signals. Here’s a recap:

Opportunity could be knocking with 3D printing stocks.

The rally in commodities continues after breaking through another price barrier.

Market breadth remains supportive of the macro bull market trend.

Stock Market Today Video – February 18, 2021

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

