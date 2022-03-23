Stock Market Outlook: Rally Neutralizes Bears

The S&P 500 rallied 1.13% today; this was the fifth time in the last six trading days that it rallied over 1% (hasn’t happened since November 2020).

While the mega cap growth stocks stole the spotlight, market breadth was strong with 72% of S&P 500 components closing higher today.

All four major stock market indices have a strongly bullish posture; the Dow Jones Industrial Average is the only index not trading above a rising 30 day moving average.

The NASDAQ Composite was the day’s biggest winner (+1.95%); the Dow Jones lagged with an advance of just 0.74%.

The Russell 2000 was up 1.08% today; it had its highest close since January 18th and is still this market’s intermediate-term leader.

The VIX Volatility Index fell to 23 as the markets have been in rally mode over the past week.

The U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield rallied yet again; it closed at 2.37%; its highest level in nearly 3 years. Bond prices fell in response to rising rates; the Long Term U.S. Treasuries ETF fell by 1.28% and again has an oversold cluster signal.

Gold fell 0.73% while oil fell 1.23%; oil has bounced nicely over the past week and has a strongly bullish posture (gold has flatlined).

Bitcoin had an unremarkable day, but continues to trade slightly above its 30 day moving average and has a strongly bullish posture.

Emerging markets (+1.81%) bested developed foreign markets (+0.94%) today and have been trading better on positive recent China news flow.

Energy remains on top of the Sector Selector tool; Consumer Staples took the biggest tumble in the rankings last week.

All market-cap weighted sector ETFs have a bullish intermediate posture; Communications and Staples are considered weakly bullish. The only sector lower today was Energy (-0.74%); Consumer Staples is the only sector still trading below a falling 30 day moving average. The day’s best sector was Consumer Discretionary (+2.48%), which was heavily influenced by Tesla (TSLA) which opened a German factory and rallied 8%.

Our trade application example featured a short sale on Graco Inc (GGG) due to a bearish engulfing pattern, a switch to a bearish Near-Term posture, and a close lower than the close of the recent high day (yesterday).

Stock Market Outlook Video (for March 23) – News and Analysis

