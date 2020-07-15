Stock Market Outlook: Bullish Postures Remain Intact

The S&P 500 Index rose by 1.34% Tuesday and reverted back to a strongly bullish intermediate posture according to the Market Forecast indicator.

The NASDAQ Composite was the laggard with a gain of 0.94%, just one day after a strong reversal in many technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was Tuesday’s leader with a strong move of 2.13%.

All four major U.S. stock market indices have bullish postures; the Russell 2000 is the only one trading below its 30 day moving average.

The Russell 2000 is the only major index to not currently have a “3 Green Arrows” trend trading signal.

The U.S. Dollar continues to be weak, which has led to strength in commodities, foreign stocks/bonds, and multi-national stocks based in the U.S.

Gold continues to shine; it rallied another 0.47% today to just over $1,800 per ounce and continues to have a strongly bullish intermediate posture.

Stock Market Video – July 14

Developed foreign stocks outperformed Emerging Markets and U.S. stocks today; all three areas have strongly bullish postures.

Foreign bonds have also benefited in recent weeks from a declining U.S. Dollar.

Energy and Materials were the strongest sectors today with positive price action out of cyclical/risk-on/recovery plays.

Communications and Technology both rallied today but found themselves short of yesterday’s highs; they both have strong rankings on the Sector Selector.

Our trade application example featured a bullish swing trade on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) due to it bouncing off of a strong support area after a gap-fill.

