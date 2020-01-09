Stock Market ETFs: Price Levels To Watch For Friday January 10

Tonight, we look at the levels across the major stock market indices and economically sensitive ETFs (the economic modern family).

Another strong day for the bulls.

Without and further commentary, I’ll let the charts and price action speak for itself.

Also: here is a link to my RealVision segment: https://www.realvision.com/mega-trends-seasonality-and-earnings-season

Stock Market ETFs Chart: $QQQ $IWM $DIA $SPY

S&P 500 (SPY) 323.31 pivotal. 326.73 the ATH. 320 key.

Russell 2000 (IWM) Must clear 167.12 with 165.55 pivotal and 163.70 support.

Dow Jones Industrials (DIA) All-time high 289.84 with 286.66 pivotal.

Nasdaq (QQQ) ATH at 219.41. 214.97 pivotal support.

KRE (Regional Banks) 56.70 the 50-DMA support 58.00 resistance.

SMH (Semiconductors) ATH at 145.21 with 142.62 pivotal. Below 140, could see move to 135.

IYT (Transportation) 195 pivotal area. 200 key resistance.

IBB (Biotechnology) 121.75 resistance and 115.50 support.

XRT (Retail) 45.41 pivotal. 46-47 resistance. 44.70 the 50-DMA.

