Stock Market Cruises Higher As US Dollar Sinks

Stocks finished mixed on Wednesday as Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged while stating that they are likely to remain accommodative. This put additional pressure on the US Dollar.

Stock market breadth indicators remain bullish for investors.

The major technology indexes are trading at all-time highs.

The U.S. Dollar Index is making new multi-year lows.

Stock Market Today Video – December 17, 2020

