Stock Market Could Stall Out; Stocks ‘Overbought’

The major stock market indices appear to be losing a little momentum as they reach overbought levels. The rally has been very strong so a near-term pullback shouldn’t surprise active investors.

In today’s video, we take a look at the latest investment news, key trends and themes in the broad spectrum, along with technical indicators and analysis of the major stock indices, sectors, and individual stocks. Here’s a recap:

Home construction stocks could be headed higher yet.

U.S treasuries are attempting to bottom – will the lows hold?

Investors sentiment is turning more neutral for the week.

Stock Market Today Video – February 10, 2021

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.