Stock Market Bullish Percent Signal Remains Below 30%

Stocks rallied into mid-week before turning lower after the Federal Reserve Statement Thursday. Stocks are struggling to hold key price support levels and a key Bullish Percent Signal remains below 30 percent.

In today’s video, we will discuss current investing news and themes, key technical trading price levels for the major stock market indices, and trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) Fails to Hold the Key $340 Level.

The Chaikin Analytics Bullish Percent Signal continues at below 30%.

Market breadth metrics improve but a key divergence remains in play.

The Federal Reserve vows to keep interest rates near zero through 2023.

Stock Market Today Video – September 17, 2020

