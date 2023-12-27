S&P 500 Sector Leaders: Technology (XLK) and Financials (XLF)

The stock market’s resurgence into year-end has been a microcosm of this year.

Let’s just say that it has been a very bullish strong year for the markets.

Today we take a look at a couple of S&P 500 sectors that are at the top of our internal scoring system:

The Technology Sector (XLK) The Financial Sector (XLF)

Below are charts of each of these S&P sectors.

Twitter: @GuyCerundolo

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.