S&P 500 Index Trading Update: Downside Price Targets

We continue to believe that the S&P 500 Index will undercut the June price low. We think investors should be careful here and not try to find a bottom just yet.

Our research points to new lows, with support coming in around 3600. That could allow for a pause or potential pop, but the market likely will head even lower.

We have a further down Money Flow Unit (MFU) price target at 3029. That said, we will continue to watch our indicators and the market’s price movement at each support level.

