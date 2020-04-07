S&P 500 Index Technical Rally Price Targets For April

The S&P 500 Index is in bear market rally mode.

Today’s chart looks at potential upside price targets.

The first is the (money flow unit) MFU-4 target at 2635, which capped the last rally and is is being surpassed today.

The next is the MFU-5 target at 2745.

The next is the 50 percent Fib at 2792, followed by the 61.8 Fib at 2933.

Either way, the rallies are sharp and fast. Be prepared.

S&P 500 Futures Trading Chart

The author may have position in mentioned securities (S&P 500 futures) at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.