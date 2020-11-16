S&P 500 Index Records DeMark Exhaustion, But Bulls Holding Strong

The S&P 500 Index is trading into important price resistance while simultaneously recording an exhaustion indicator that could bring a pause to the recent stock market advance.

The exhaustion comes by way of DeMark indicators that are pointing to a potential short-term trading top on the S&P 500. I discuss this in today’s video.

This sell signal / indicator is on a “daily” basis, meaning that it may only be temporarily disruptive to bulls. The “weekly” timeframe is still bullish and has a ways to go before recording exhaustion.

In today’s video, we also look at the Nasdaq, Russell 2000, and Dow Jones Industrials. It’s a confusing time and the patterns point to a potentially volatile end of year.

DeMark Indicators – Stock Market Analysis Video (week of November 16, 2020)

Twitter: @FZucchi

The author may have positions in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or ewttentity.