S&P 500 Index Nears Important Monthly Closing Inflection Level

S&P 500 Index “monthly” Chart

The stock market rally has taken the S&P 500 Index all the way back to an important price point on the “monthly” chart.

And how the index closes during the summer months may provide further direction to investors, starting with June.

As you can see in today’s chart, the S&P 500 is testing the December 2019 and January 2020 monthly closing levels at (1).

It will be important what the S&P 500 does at these monthly closing prices! The S&P’s next move could go a long way to providing some direction. Stay tuned!

