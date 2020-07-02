S&P 500 Index Gains Momentum, Could Point To 3280 Over Short-Term

S&P 500 emini futures Chart

The S&P 500 Index has moved higher after the reversal and ellipse that triggered out long stance.

Since that time, price has continued to climb steadily.

While it’s important to manage risk / reward on any trade, it appears that momentum is improving.

This adds confidence that a wave 4 low should be in. But as with any short-term ideas, it’s important to follow the trend and manage positions with stops.

Our analysis indicates that the S&P 500 could trade as high as 3280.

