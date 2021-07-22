S&P 500 Index Forecasts: 4 Future Paths

After showing clear signs of distribution on Friday of last week through Monday of this week, the S&P 500 Index has once again bounced off its 50-day moving average.

So what’s next? What do the S&P 500 Index forecasts say?

Do we see a retest of previous highs and continued upside despite the seasonally weakest part of the year? Do we blow through the 50-day moving average before reaching to the 200-day and beyond?

In the spirit of a “choose your own adventure” story, we can lay out four potential future paths for the S&P 500, describe how each scenario would play out, and most importantly think about how a portfolio may fare based on each of those different outcomes.

In today’s video, we’ll discuss four potential paths for the S&P 500 in the next six weeks: the bullish scenario, the rangebound scenario, the minor correction scenario and the dreaded doomsday scenario. Which of these S&P 500 forecasts is most likely, and why? Here are some questions we ask:

– What’s the probability of the S&P 500 gaining another 10% from current levels versus a 10% loss to push the S&P down to its 200-day moving average?

– What’s the likelihood of a repeat of the 2020 market selloff and what would need to happen to cause that sort of downturn?

– How would a portfolio perform given these different potential scenarios, and for which one are you most well-positioned?

[VIDEO] One Chart: S&P 500 Forecast

S&P 500 Index Chart w/ Potential Future Paths

