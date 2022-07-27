S&P 500 Futures Fail 4,000 As Market Downtrend Looms

The Federal Reserve has already hiked rates three times this year and is expected to hike again Wednesday July 27th.

But with the economy showing signs of significanty slowing down, there are rumors that the Fed might not hike rates as much as anticipated.

The current downtrend which began in April has retraced to the Fibonacci ratio of 100%.

The key level to watch on the upside is if the market pushs through resistance at 4,000. Above that, resistance remains at 4,120.

The key level to watch on the downside is a break below 3,850, which indicates a retesting of past lows.

We are clearly in a stagflationary environment, as evidenced by Walmart and several other retailers reporting.

With US inflation at a 40-year high and food-price inflation soaring, Americans are spending more on necessities.

As for the recession, it is still too soon to tell. Economists and politicians have various views on the data and the metrics. The debate over whether or not the U.S. is in a recession and how many rate hikes are coming lies in the data that will be released in the coming months.

What do our proprietary indicators say?

Some of the answers to those questions will come from the current earnings season when businesses report on Q2.

Additionally, various following economic reports will give a snapshot of the state of the economy.

Several of our indicators are pointing towards risk off.

Our momentum indicators of “real motion” have a highly predictive power in being able to anticipate downturns. The momentum is leading the market down as you can see above.

Investors should be prepared for a potential pullback.

What lies ahead is the question on everyone’s mind right now, but in my view inflation and slow growth will continue to be part of our lives for much longer than the Fed is forecasting.

Economic growth is continuing to decline, and the pace of decline is likely to accelerate.

Putting this all together, the market is in a trading range, and the trend is still to the downside.

Another question for investors is if current levels hold, will it be a false rally or the beginning of a genuine recovery.

The answer will have important implications for asset allocation and portfolio construction.

Stock Market ETFs Trading Analysis & Summary:

S&P 500 (SPY) 403 big resistance and today we saw how 390 support is pivotal

Russell 2000 (IWM) 176.50 support to hold and now must take out 182.50

Dow Jones Industrials (DIA) 322-323 resistance 316 support

Nasdaq (QQQ) 308 big resistance 293 support key

KRE (Regional Banks) 60 key support

SMH (Semiconductors) 221 support 230 resistance-

IYT (Transportation) Second weakest modern family sector as this broke below the 50-DMA

IBB (Biotechnology) support 120

XRT (Retail) Weakest modern family sector-now back below the key 200-WMA at 60.92

