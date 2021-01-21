Solar Stocks Breakout Buy Signals On $TAN $JKS $CSIQ

Solar stocks enjoyed a big move higher during the back half of 2020. And the group appears poised for another push higher in early 2021 as well.

The Solar ETF (TAN) is in a strong uptrend and recently turned up from price support. This is bullish.

I really like TAN here as a way to trade the entire group (stop loss at $105).

On an individual basis, two stocks I like here are Jinko Solar (JKS) and Canadian Solar (CSIQ). Both are breaking out of recent price consolidation formations and have the potential to trade higher. See charts below.

Solar ETF (TAN) Chart

Jinko Solar (JKS) Stock Chart

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Stock Chart

