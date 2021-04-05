Semiconductor Stocks: Turning Up The Heat Again?

Large cap tech has pushed higher and I continue to like the improvement seen in particular in Semiconductor stocks.

Today we take a look at a trading buy signal in the Semiconductor ETF (SMH).

SMH has recovered above the lower end of the regression trend channel and has now broken above its short-term downtrend line. This should bode well for Semiconductor stocks… especially those showing relative strength.

The Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is a good way to play the call as a basket trade, but several individual stocks are looking good (like Applied Materials – $AMAT, for example). This sector is worth screening for out-performing stocks as trading ideas, in my opinion.

I have an upside price targets of $253 (MOB band) and $270 (MFU-2 target).

