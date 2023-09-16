Semiconductor Sector Weakness Triggering Sell Signals

We scored and ranked the 30 components of the SOXX and find 70% with a negative multi-factor model score.

Some names where we see downside potential include Intel (INTC), Skyworks (SKWS), Applied Materials (AMAT), and Broadcom (AVGO).

Below is a chart of the Semiconductors Sector ETF (SOXX) as well as the stocks listed above.

