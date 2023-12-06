Russell 2000 Turning Bullish With 9% Trading Upside

The internal metrics for the small cap Russell 2000 Index have been improving off the most recent low, with 34% of the constituents having a bullish multi-factor model score.

It’s also worth noting that momentum is hooking upward.

The Russell 2000 has the potential to see some significant upside, with the next resistance level over 9% higher at 2040.

The 2040 level marks the top of its sideways trading price range.

Russell 2000 Index “weekly” Chart

Twitter: @GuyCerundolo

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.