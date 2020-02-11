ROKU Stock Price Cycles Point to Coming February / March Rally

Please note: ROKU reports earnings after-hours on 2/13/2020.

$ROKU – askSlim Technical Briefing

The weekly cycle analysis suggests that the stock is in a declining phase and due to form an intermediate-term low in the month of February. Weekly momentum is negative.

On the upside, there is an intermediate-term resistance zone from 150.32 – 158.47. On the downside, there is an intermediate-term support zone from 125.11 – 113.22.

For the bears to regain control of the intermediate-term, we would likely need to see a weekly close below 98.08.

rook stock price technical indicators analysis table investing february 11

$ROKU – askSlim Sum of the Evidence

ROKU is due to form an intermediate-term low. The longer-term cycle configuration in the stock is neutral.

Given this analysis, there is a likelihood that the stock will test the intermediate-term resistance zone beginning at 150.32 by May of this year.

