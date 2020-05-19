Will Reversals Bring Fortune For Stocks and Bonds?

10-Year US Treasury Bond Yields (inverted) vs S&P 500 Index

The March crash was pretty much an everything crash.

But nearly as fast as the market crashed, it’s come back.

In today’s chart, we look at two very important asset classes: stocks and bonds. Stocks are represented by the S&P 500 Index and bonds are shown by an inverted chart of the 10 Year US Treasury Bond Yield.

As you can see, both stocks and bonds put in large reversal patterns at key trend support/resistance at the same time. [Inverted] Bond yields at (1) and the S&P 500 Index at (2).

Is this the mark of a turn around? Bulls hope these reversals hold – stay tuned!

