Q4 2024 Investor Conference & Events Calendar

The following research was contributed to by Christine Short, VP of Research at Wall Street Horizon.

The bull market turns two this month. Investors are riding high after back-to-back strong years for the S&P 500 and a rebound in the fixed-income space.

What’s not to like right now?

US large caps posted their best year-to-date rally through the third quarter since 1997, and corporate earnings continue to rise.1 Returns for most sectors were stellar through September, with both value and growth having their respective times in the sun.

The days are getting shorter, though, and all eyes are now on how the year will wrap up. Geopolitical tensions are back in the headlines, the US election looms, and uncertainty about the jobs market are just a few risks. For the earnings season that unofficially gets underway this Friday, comps are tough. Recall that 2023 was the “year of efficiency” for many big-cap tech firms. Amid rising stock buybacks, the S&P 500’s Q3 year-on-year EPS growth rate is seen under 5%.2

A Busy Finish

But it’s not just within 10-Qs and from conference calls that we’ll hear about the state of the business environment in the weeks ahead. There’s a full docket of investor conferences before we close the books on 2024. Executives and experts across industries will shed light on the latest happenings and what the quarters ahead might have in store. In a year that has already been hallmarked by C-suite shakeups, activist-investor tensions, and unexpected new corporate partnerships, market participants should pay close attention to what unfolds at financial events in the next couple of months.

AI – Where’s the Beef?

We expect a generally upbeat tone in Q4. Consider that not only is the bull market two years old, but it was about this time in 2022 when ChatGPT stepped onto the scene. That was widely viewed as AI’s breakthrough moment, and it was liftoff for many semiconductor stocks thereafter. We’ll be curious to hear how exactly firms big and small are using AI to increase productivity and drive profits; doubts emerge regarding just how useful the technology is, now many quarters into its mainstream adoption. Several tech conferences might dig into just that.

New Year, New Opportunities?

Finally, Q4 is also a time to look ahead. Investors should focus on 2025 outlooks and strategic plans that are in the works for the new year. There appears to be some optimism that healthy corporate balance sheets, stabilization in the bond market, and the potential for dry powder being unleashed in the private equity space could set the stage for 2025 dealmaking. Stay tuned for details on that front.

All that and more at this quarter’s investor conferences and events. Here are the headline gatherings:

Information Technology & Communication Services

October 8: NYSE Tech Summit

October 21: Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo

October 24: Bank of America AI and IT Services Investor Forum

November 13: Cantor Crypto, Digital Assets & AI Infrastructure Conference

November 18: JP Morgan Global TMT Conference

November 19: RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference (TIMT) Conference

November 20: Needham 6th Annual Virtual Infrastructure, Data Analytics Software, and Cloud Communications Conference (virtual)

November 20: Morgan Stanley European Technology Media and Communications Conference

December 2: UBS Annual Global Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference

December 3: Wells Fargo 8th Annual TMT Summit

December 11: Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference

Health Care

November 11: Guggenheim Global Healthcare Conference

November 18: Stifel Healthcare Conference

November 19: Jefferies 15th Annual London Global Healthcare Conference

November 19: Wolfe Research 6th Annual Healthcare Conference

December 3: Citi 19th Annual BioPharma Conference

December 3: Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

December 3: Citi Global Healthcare Conference

Consumer Discretionary & Consumer Staples

November 7: American Food Manufacturing Summit

November 12: JP Morgan Global Luxury & Brands Conference

November 13: Bank of America Consumer and Retail Conference

November 19: dbAccess Business Services, Leisure, Transport & Retail Conference

November 19: Jefferies Miami Consumer Conference

December 4: Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference

December 10: Citi Consumer Conference

Financials & Real Estate

October 24: Piper Sandler Insurance and Asset & Wealth Management Summit

November 12: JMP Securities Financial Services Conference

November 13: Wolfe Research Wealth Symposium

November 13: Piper Sandler East Coast Financial Services Conference

November 18: NAREIT REITworld Annual Conference

November 20: JP Morgan European Financials Conference

December 3: Oppenheimer Insurance Summit

December 4: UBS Global Real Estate CEO/CFO Conference

December 10: Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

Industrials

November 12: Baird 54th Annual Global Industrial Conference

November 13: Scotiabank 24th Annual Transportation & Industrials Conference

November 14: JP Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

November 18: Rockwell Automation Fair

November 20: NYSE Industrials Investor Access Conference

November 20: Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit (virtual)

November 21: Baird Defense & Government Conference

December 4: UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

Energy & Utilities

October 22: Financial Times Energy Transition Summit

November 13: Bank of America Energy Conference

November 13: PG&E Innovation Summit

November 19: Jefferies Energy Transition Conference

November 21: Jefferies Virtual Power Equipment Conference (virtual)

December 4: Janney Montgomery Clean Energy Investment Symposium

December 5: BTG Utilities Conference

Materials

November 11: RBC Senior Precious Metals Conference

November 12: Piper Sandler Chemicals Conference

November 19: Roth 4th Annual AgTech Answers

December 3: Bank of America European Materials Conference

Regional

October 20: JP Morgan Asia and EM Internet Forum

October 30: Cantor Fitzgerald EMEA Tech Conference

November 4: Macquarie China Consumer Conference

November 5: Bank of America Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Conference

November 12: UBS European Conference

November 14: Bank of America Europe, Middle East, and Africa EMEA Conference

November 19: Goldman Sachs CEEMEA Annual 1×1 Conference

Investor Specific & Multi-Sector

October 10: Morgan Stanley Leveraged Finance Conference

October 11: UBS BB Financial Conference

November 5: Societe Generale ESG SRI Conference

November 7: Morningstar Sustainable Investing Summit

November 13: Sidoti November Micro Cap Conference

November 13: JP Morgan Equity Opportunity Forum

November 18: Raymond James Small Cap Summit

November 22: Deutsche Bank C-Suite Management Call Series

