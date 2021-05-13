Pullback Means Bullish Inflection for Gold

After reaching a peak in May 2020, gold has been in a fairly consistent downtrend. In early March, we shared how a confluence of support based on price levels and Fibonacci retracements suggested a bottom for gold prices.

In today’s video, we’ll update the chart of gold and reflect on how the GLD is now overbought as it reaches a confluence of resistance. While the short-term trend appears to be nearing exhaustion, the long-term trends remain robust as inflation fears grow with investors.

– How would a short-term pullback in gold relate to the long-term uptrend started in March?

– What does the recent overbought condition tell us about short-term and long-term trend characteristics?

– What price movements would confirm a resumption of the long-term uptrend?

One Chart: Gold Update [VIDEO]

Gold Chart

