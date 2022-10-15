Precarious Action in the Bonds and Stock Market

It was a wild ride on Wall Street this week, with stocks swinging wildly in both directions before closing overall a little lower for the week.

The CPI data indicates inflation is entrenched in the economy, squeezing household real income, and is a significant concern for businesses.

This year also brings into question historical relationships and market adages.

For example, the breadth thrust the market saw this past Thursday brought out the “historians.”

Analysts and researchers claimed that double thrusts in the market have always preceded positive returns. Always, huh?

This is precisely why we have the Economic Modern Family as each member has some very interesting analysis (and to us way more reliable than number crunchers) to examine.

Besides the Family whom we will analyze in a moment,

Here are three things to watch next week:

The VIX is still elevated. The VIX, a measure of market volatility, spiked to 33 on Tuesday—its highest level since February 2018. While it has come down slightly since then, it is still elevated at 32. All except for two of the Modern Family members are in weekly distribution phases. One is in a caution phase and the other in a bearish phase. All are still above their 6–7-year business cycle, although testing the lows. We find this intriguing and quite pivotal. (Recent media clips go into more detail). Long Bonds (TLTs) are still under intense pressure. The 2 and the 10-year Treasury bond yields keep rising.

Taking a closer look at key stock market ETFs…

The top right is the weekly chart of Granny Retail XRT.

Retail sales were flat last week. This is a worrying sign for the economy as consumer spending accounts for a large portion of GDP. Technically, XRT must hold above 54-55 (6–7-year bullish business cycle low) or we can assume things will only worsen. Under the 200-week moving average already and in a distribution phase, only a relaxing U.S. dollar and yields can help push Granny back over 62.00

Next is the Russell 2000 IWM. Also in a distribution phase, IWM at least held the June lows while the SPY did not. Remember 162.50 as that is the key support using a 6–7-year bullish business cycle low. Small caps in general will tell us when the bottom is nigh.

Biotechnology IBB is in a bearish weekly phase as seen with the death cross (50 crosses below the 200-WMA). However, another one to watch when the market stabilizes as it is well above the June lows and the 6–7-year bullish business cycle low.

Regional banks KRE profit from consumer lending and deposits. One emerging trend is that large banks are making more money from deposits than from loans. As the only sector still above its 200-WMA, this range between 56-66 is a chop fest but worth watching as the outperformer.

When transportation costs go up, it affects the prices of goods that must be transported. When small company costs rise, it may be disastrous for profitability. Transportation IYTis also in a distribution phase. 195 is the key support using a 6–7-year bullish business cycle low.

Semiconductors (SMH) has spent 3 weeks under the 200-WMA. Its 6–7-year bullish business cycle low is pretty far from Friday’s close or $28 away. Maybe that level will bring us some capitulation?

Is the economy headed for a recession, more stagflation, hyperinflation? Only time will tell what the future holds for the US economy.

Stock Market ETFs Trading Analysis & Summary:

S&P 500 (SPY) Reached the 50% Fibonacci level from the March 2020 lows on Thursday, at 351, then rebounded sharply. Under 3510, support 330, and on the upside, resistance 360, 370, 382, and 396.

Russell 2000 (IWM) 162.50 support 177 resistance

Dow Jones Industrials (DIA) 285 support 300 resistance

Nasdaq (QQQ) 255 support (could go to 220) 270 resistance

KRE (Regional Banks) 56 support, 60 pivotal 65 resistance

SMH (Semiconductors) 167 support 190 resistance

IYT (Transportation) 195 support and 207 resistance

IBB (Biotechnology) 116.00 support 122 resistance

XRT (Retail) 54-55 support 62 resistance

