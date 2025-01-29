Post Federal Reserve: Treasury Bonds (TLT) Outlook and The Year of the Snake

First, I would like to express to my colleagues, friends and followers:

May the Year of the Snake guide your endeavors to great heights. Gong Xi Fa Cai!

Here is a passage from my Outlook 2025, which if you have not read yet, you are already missing out on some huge gainers in my top 10 stock pick list.

Regarding the Year of the Yin Wood Snake the Outlook comments thus:

The Year of the Wood Snake, according to Raymond Lo, signals a year of potential harmony, with the Wood (Yin Wood) element supporting the Fire (Snake). This creates an environment conducive to peace, negotiation, and resolving conflicts. However, the hidden Metal element in the Snake suggests that underlying turbulence, such as political unrest and conflict, may persist. Lo says that “yin wood is like a dying plant – reflecting hostile environment and lacking growth (due to no water). He predicts there will be more environmental issues and unfavorable weather conditions.

This is a great segue into the FOMC meeting, Fed’s comments, the pause on rate changes and inflation.

Jerome Powell said that “We need real progress on inflation or a weak job market to cut.”

While we see certain commodities flying-coffee, corn, cattle, wheat, soybeans, silver and sugar-most likely going higher (coffee could see an overbought correction)

We do see the high probability that employment can weaken.

Powell also said, “We don’t know what will happen with tariffs, with immigration, with fiscal policy, and with regulatory policy. I think we need to let those policies be articulated before we can even begin to make a plausible assessment of what their implications for the economy will be. So, we are watching carefully.”

And these are all the reasons why employment might weaken, and inflation might strengthen.

If I could say anything to Powell it would be what I say to you all every day.

The price will dictate the narrative.

Looking at the bond charts, we draw some conclusions.

Momentum is one of my favorite indicators. Our Real Motion proprietary indicator is amazing.

During our many years on the commodities exchanges you could see and hear momentum. Real Motion helps you achieve the “on the floor” feeling.

Momentum on the weekly chart of TLT shows a bullish divergence. Notice how far the price is from the 50-week moving average while momentum dots have cleared it.

On the daily chart, momentum is on par with price, both the red dots and the price trade below the 50-DMA.

We also see the January 6-month calendar range high. TLT price has been dancing around it.

Leadership is also interesting. Our market internals watch the ratio between SPY and TLT. While TLT is slightly underperforming, we will watch carefully for that to change.

Should the momentum we see on the weekly timeframe, the leadership we see on the daily timeframe align-TLT rallies, then we will also see TLT clear the calendar range.

If price dictates the narrative, what will the charts tell us should TLT rally and after we heard Powell loud and clear?

Our interpretation would be that yields soften, the Fed goes more dovish and again in the Outlook, I predict a rate cut in March.

Why? Food and precious metals rallying will pale to the central bank compared to their dealing with a softening economy and weakening labor market.

