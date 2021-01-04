Pan American Silver Stock (PAAS) Short-Term Bullish to $40

We have been bullish on the precious metals space for much of the past year.

One precious metals stock that is on our trading “buy” list right now is the Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS).

I have a longer-term bullish take on PAAS, but here I am sharing a more narrow, short-term trading note. Last week, PAAS stock price reached new multi-week highs, triggering a short-term trading buy signal.

Upside targets include $39.50 (short-term). A more expanded view could see the stock reach the mid-$40’s, but that’s dependent on the stock remaining in trend.

$PAAS Pan American Silver Corp Stock Chart

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.