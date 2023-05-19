Natural Gas and Oil Are Always On Trader’s Radar

This week I wrote a daily trading update on USO, the US Oil Fund.

Plus, I did a video for CMC Markets on Natural Gas and Crude Oil plus on Dollar pairs with Yen, Euro, British Pound.

I wrap the video up with a look at Lithium (another Daily trading article this week) plus a look at DBA the Agricultural ETF. Check out the article links, video, and natural gas futures chart below.

Daily article on Lithium

Daily article on USO

VIDEO

Natural Gas Futures Chart

Stock Market ETFs Trading Analysis & Summary:

S&P 500 (SPY) 23-month MA 420 Support 410

Russell 2000 (IWM) 170 support – 180 resistance

Dow (DIA) 336 the 23-month MA

Nasdaq (QQQ) 328 cleared or the 23-month MA-now its all about staying above

Regional banks (KRE) 42 now pivotal resistance-37 support

Semiconductors (SMH) 23-month MA at 124 now more in the rear view mirror

Transportation (IYT) 202-240 biggest range to watch

Biotechnology (IBB) 121-135 range to watch from monthly charts

Retail (XRT) 59.74 held so now we watch the 50-DMA at 62.00

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.