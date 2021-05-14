Nasdaq to S&P 500 Index Ratio Undergoing Important Test!

By
Chris Kimble
-
nasdaq to s&p 500 index price ratio chart trend support analysis

Tech stocks have been on shaking ground over the past several weeks / few months.

And this shows up clearly in today’s ratio chart, pitting the Nasdaq Composite versus the S&P 500 Index on a “monthly” basis.

This long-term chart really gets at the heart of the Nasdaq’s performance versus the broader market… and because it’s a “monthly” chart, it really highlights the macro trend.

As you can see, the Nasdaq’s out-performance propelled it to touch its 2000 highs before pulling back. The recent underperformance has seen the Nasdaq slide to a key trend-line support area.

Bulls want this area to hold and spur another rally attempt higher. But if this price support breaks down, then look for tech stocks to under-perform as the ratio heads to the lower end of its up-trend channel. Stay tuned!

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter:  @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter
and receive our best trading ideas and research



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR