Nasdaq 100 Trades At Short-Term Top Price Target

The Nasdaq 100 has traded in a steady up-trend for several weeks, leading the broader stock market higher.

But perhaps this red-hot index has gotten a bit overbought.

Today’s chart shows why the Nasdaq 100 Index (and futures, as shown) may be in line for a near-term pullback.

As you can see, the Nasdaq 100 futures have reached the Money Flow Unit 4 (MFU-4) price target. This is a fairly stretched rally price target that often sees a pullback or correction.

Time for a little caution.

Nasdaq 100 Future Trading Chart

nasdaq 100 futures trading top price reversal lower chart image march

