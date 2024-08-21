Mid-Q3 2024 Investor Conference & Events Highlights Update

The following research was contributed to by Christine Short, VP of Research at Wall Street Horizon.

Volatility poked its way through the front door for a moment, but then quickly hit the road again. The growth scare over the first weekend of August feels like a memory today with stocks gaining back a solid chunk of previous losses. It’s not an all-clear, though, as the August through October period is notorious for bouts of fear and downside price action.

Parsing the Data and Listening for Clues

For now, investors are on edge with each passing data point. What have normally been generally innocuous economic indicators, such as the ISM Services survey and weekly Initial Jobless Claims, are suddenly make-or-break reports. That theme could pass by the wayside soon with major events on tap, such as Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Kansas City Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.1

Lower Rates Ahead…

Recall it was two years ago when Jay jolted markets in a bad way, suggesting that households may have to endure significant “pain” over the quarters ahead so that crippling inflation would subside.2 The CPI rate has since fallen below 3% on a year-on-year headline look, so mission accomplished there, I suppose. Then in August 2023, Powell put forth a more optimistic, but still cautious, tone. The Fed “navigates by the stars under cloudy skies,” was his monetary-policy mantra.3 Over the past 12 months, pundits and CEOs alike have been patient with the first rate cut.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

…And CEO Confidence Isn’t Bad

The wait is almost over. The first quarter-point ease is on the doorstep, and it could even be a jumbo 50-basis-point cut depending on how macro data shakes out between now and September 18. All the while, CEOs are feeling somewhat better about the state of business. The Conference Board’s CEO Confidence Survey for Q3 dipped sequentially, but remains above 50, suggesting a “moderately optimistic” stance.4

Solid Corporate Earnings

And they have at least some reason to feel upbeat. Second-quarter earnings verified above expectations, and guidance wasn’t half-bad either. While retailers are still reporting (and NVIDIA (NVDA) has yet to post quarterly numbers), about 79% of S&P 500 companies have topped EPS estimates. It appears that Q2’s earnings growth rate may finalize north of 10%, too. What’s more, FactSet’s consensus data points to even better year-on-year quarterly profit-growth figures come Q4.5

The Consumer Take

The consumer isn’t quite as cheery. The Conference Board also reported that households feel slightly better about the future state of the economy, but their collective view of present conditions deteriorated in July.6 Despite rising real wages and growth in the jobs market, families remain on edge. Toss election uncertainty into the mix along with ongoing frustration regarding the cost of living, and the sour mood on Main Street is something companies might have to just get used to for a while.

Focus on the Fall Conference Season

Indeed, there are many crosscurrents facing executives and investors today. The upcoming conference season may shed light on corporate hiring plans, capital-allocation decisions, and major themes such as AI and potential upcoming policy changes on Capitol Hill. Fasten your seatbelt for what could be a wild ride ahead. Here are the major events to mark on your calendar (all dates are subject to change):

Information Technology & Communication Services

August 21: Needham 5th Annual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1X1 Conference (virtual)

August 26: Stifel Tech Executive Summit

August 27: Evercore ISI Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference

August 27: Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communication Technology Summit

August 28: Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

September 3: Barclays Media and Telecom Forum

September 4: Citi Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications TMT Conference

September 5: Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

September 9: Goldman Sachs Communacopia Technology Conference

September 10: Wolfe Research TMT Conference

Information Technology & Communication Services

August 21: Needham 5th Annual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1X1 Conference (virtual)

August 26: Stifel Tech Executive Summit

August 27: Evercore ISI Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference

August 27: Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communication Technology Summit

August 28: Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

September 3: Barclays Media and Telecom Forum

September 4: Citi Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications TMT Conference

September 5: Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

September 9: Goldman Sachs Communacopia Technology Conference

September 10: Wolfe Research TMT Conference

Health Care

August 22: JP Morgan Healthcare Day

August 27: Stifel Back-to-School Healthcare Series

September 4: Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

September 4: Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

September 10: Baird Global Healthcare Conference

September 17: Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

September 18: Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference

Consumer Discretionary & Consumer Staples

September 3: Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

September 4: Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retail Conference

September 5: Bank of America Gaming and Lodging Conference

September 18: Wells Fargo 7th Annual Consumer Conference

Financials & Real Estate

September 4: 25th Annual Scotiabank Financials Summit Conference

September 4: Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference

September 5: Raymond James Banking on Tech Conference

September 9: Barclays 22nd Global Financial Services Conference

September 10: Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference

September 12: Wolfe Research Private Real Estate Conference

September 23: Deutsche Bank 32nd Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

September 24: Bank of America Securities 29th Annual Financials CEO Conference

September 26: Goldman Sachs European Real Estate Equity & Debt Conference

Industrials

September 3: UBS Business Services, Leisure, and Transport Conference

September 4: Jefferies Industrials Conference

September 4: Morgan Stanley Industrial CEOs Unplugged

September 5: Gabelli Funds 30th Annual Aerospace and Defense Symposium

September 24: RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

Energy & Utilities

September 2: Barclays 38th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference

September 9: ROTH 11th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium

September 10: NYSE Energy & Utilities Investor Access Day (virtual)

September 10: Morgan Stanley European Utilities and Energy Summit

September 30: Wolfe Research Utilities, Midstream, and Clean Energy Conference

Materials

September 4: UBS Global Materials Conference

September 15: Gold Forum Americas

September 20: Raymond James Virtual Strategic Metals & Materials Conference (virtual)

Regional

August 20: Morgan Stanley Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference in Asia (virtual)

August 21: Citi ASEAN Thematics Investor Conference

September 2: UBS China Conference

September 2: Bank of America Japan Conference

September 3: Goldman Sachs EMEA Credit & Leveraged Finance Conference

September 4: Deutsche Bank Access European TMT Conference

September 9: Morgan Stanley 27th Annual Latin America Conference

September 11: Goldman Sachs China Conference

September 25: Citi China Industrial, SMID, Transport Conference

Investor Specific & Multi-Sector

August 20: Investor Summit Group – MicroCap Forum

August 21: Nordea Small & Mid Cap Days

August 27: Bank of America Virtual Conference (virtual)

August 28: J.P. Morgan CEO Conference Call

September 3: Carnegie Small & Mid Cap Seminar

September 5: Piper Sandler 10th Annual Macro Conference

September 5: Stifel Cross Sector Conference

September 16: RMB Morgan Stanley 15th Annual Big Five Investor Conference

Sources:

1 Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, August 20, 2024, https://www.kansascityfed.org

2 Powell: Fed’s inflation fight could bring ‘pain,’ job losses, AP, Christopher Rugaber, August 26, 2022, https://apnews.com

3 Inflation: Progress and the Path Ahead, Federal Reserve, August 25, 2023, https://www.federalreserve.gov

4 CEO Confidence Declined Slightly in Q3 2024, The Conference Board, August 8, 2024, https://www.conference-board.org

5 Earnings Insight, FactSet, John Butters, August 16, 2024, https://advantage.factset.com

6 US Consumer Confidence, The Conference Board, July 30, 2024, https://www.conference-board.org​

Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data. Covering 9,000 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options from machine-readable files to API solutions to streaming feeds. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.

Christine Short, VP of Research at Wall Street Horizon, is focused on publishing research on Wall Street Horizon event data covering 9,000 global equities in the marketplace. Over the past 15 years in the financial data industry, her research has been widely featured in financial news outlets including regular appearances on networks such as CNBC and Fox to talk corporate earnings and the economy.

Twitter: @ChristineLShort

The author may hold positions in mentioned securities. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.