Micron Beats on Earnings and Guides Above Consensus Forecasts

Tuesday morning Micron (MU) reported earnings.

The chipmaker earned 82 cents on $5.44B of revenue, which beat on both the top and bottom line.

Analysts were looking for earnings of 75 cents on $5.27B of revenue.

Micron also provided guidance that was well above consensus forecasts. The company expects earnings of 95 cents on revenue of $5.75B – $6.25B, which was well above the consensus forecasts of 79 cents on revenue of $5.46B.

The stock closed up 4.8% on Tuesday.

Let’s review the weekly cycle analysis.

Micron (MU) Weekly Chart

At askSlim we use technical analysis to evaluate price charts of stocks, futures, and ETF’s. We use a combination of cycle, trend and momentum chart studies, on multiple timeframes, to present a “sum of the evidence” directional outlook in time and price.

askSlim Technical Briefing:

The weekly cycle analysis suggests that MU is in a rising phase in an overall neutral cycle pattern. Weekly momentum is positive.

On the upside, there is an intermediate-term Fibonacci resistance at 54.76.

On the downside, there are intermediate-term Fibonacci supports from 45.77 – 40.18. For the bulls to gain control of the intermediate-term, we would need to see a weekly close back above 54.76.

askSlim Sum of the Evidence:

MU is in a rising phase with positive momentum. Given the neutral cycle condition, we would expect the stock to trade in a range between 55 and 46 through the summer.

