Long Term US Treasury Bonds (TLT) Turn Bearish In August

Long dated US treasury bonds have been rising as economic data continues to be soft.

When bond prices rise, it means yields (interest rates) are falling.

But the run higher in the 20+ Year US Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) appears to be pausing… and pulling back.

As you can see in the charts below, TLT reversed lower last week after hitting a MOB price target.

MACD is crossing over (bearish) and it appears TLT could be headed toward $160.

As well, price fell below the displaced moving average. We are bearish on TLT and treasury bonds over the near-term.

