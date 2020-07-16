Is the Nasdaq 100’s Out-Performance Nearing a Top?

Nasdaq 100 Index / S&P 500 Index Ratio “Monthly” Trend Chart

Is the latest ramp higher and Large cap tech stocks have been the clear market leader, out-performing the broad market for months.

In today’s chart, we look at the Nasdaq 100 to S&P 500 performance ratio in an effort to answer the question: Is the ramp higher in tech stocks and severe out-performance sustainable?

While we may not be able to answer that question today, the ratio IS at an inflection point. And following today’s ratio chart should help us answer that question.

As a reminder, the ratio rises when the Nasdaq 100 is out-performing the S&P 500. Note also that it is a longer-term “monthly” price chart.

Important Breakout / Topping Price Test Is In Play!

As you can see, it’s been out-performing by a wide margin. Note the 20-year up-trend channel (green shaded) marked by each (1).

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

The ratio is now testing the top of the channel as well as the 2000 highs at (2). This breakout test comes as momentum is at the highest level in 20-years. Time for a pause? Stay tuned!

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.