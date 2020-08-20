Is The Gold Rally Stalling Out In August?

Chris Kimble
gold to us dollar ratio reversal lower concern bearish precious metals chart august 20

Gold / US Dollar Ratio “monthly” Chart

Gold has been a peak asset performer in 2020.

And a weakening US Dollar has fueled the latest surge higher in Gold prices. Higher we go? Or time for a breather?

Today I share one of my favorite charts: The Gold to US Dollar Index ratio (on a “monthly” basis).

As you can see, this ratio is in a long term up-trend, highlighted by higher lows throughout the rally (bullish).

This is a bullish signal longer-term. But short-term, we have a bit of caution.

The ratio is retesting its all-time highs and this month may be forming a bearish reversal wick at (2). Gold bulls would receive a concerning message if the ratio turns lower. Stay tuned!

