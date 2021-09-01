Is Junk Bonds (JNK) Poor Performance A Red Flag For Investors?

By
Chris Kimble
-

2021 has been a great year for equity investors.

The Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 ETFs are up between 20 and 25 percent on the year!

But while it’s felt like a risk-on kinda year, there’s been one missing ingredient: Junk Bonds.

Something isn’t quite right…

In today’s chart, we look at the year-to-date performance of key stock market indices versus the popular Junk Bond ETF (JNK). As you can see, Junk bonds are badly lagging the broader market.

Typically, junk bonds are a strong performer in a “risk-on” environment for investors. So perhaps the stock market isn’t quite as stable here as thought… and maybe a little mean reversion is coming around the bend. Stay tuned!

$JNK Junk Bonds Y-T-D Performance vs Stock Market Chart

junk bonds etf nav performance year 2021 poor versus stock market indices chart image

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter:  @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter
and receive our best trading ideas and research



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR