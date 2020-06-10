Is It Rally Time For Gold and Silver Mining Stocks?

As most readers are aware, we have been long Gold and recently reiterated our trading stance this week.

With gold trading higher, this has opened up opportunities in the Gold and Silver mining space.

I currently have institutional clients long the Gold Miners (GDX) and wanted to provide an update on our view of GDX, as well as our favorite silver play Pan American Silver (PAAS).

Charts for both GDX and PAAS can be see below.

Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

gdx gold miners reversal higher trading price targets chart image june

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

paas pan american silver stock price reversal higher trading targets chart image june

The author has a long trading position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE – PLEASE READ INVESTMENT DISCLAIMER.

