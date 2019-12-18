Is Boeing’s Stock Topping? Bulls Hope Not!

Boeing NYSE: BA seems to be in the news a ton of late.

But perhaps an even more important bit of news for investors has to do with the long-term chart of Boeing’s stock (BA).

And how this chart pattern plays out will have ramifications for $BA investors, as well as the broader market (as Boeing is a large cap in the Dow Jones Industrials Average).

Is $BA Creating A “Head and Shoulders” Topping Pattern?

As you can see in the chart below, a potential “head and shoulders” topping pattern is in play on the “weekly” chart for Boeing (BA). And even if this is considered to be a sloppy head and shoulders pattern, the formation has the look of a potential rounded top as well. This will go from a minor concern to major concern should Boeing break down through neckline support.

With this in mind, investors should watch the $311 price support. Bulls do not want to lose that level. Stay tuned!

Boeing (BA) Long-Term Stock Chart

boeing stock head and shoulders topping pattern long term bearish ba chart image

