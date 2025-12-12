Is Bitcoin Finally Ready to Join the Bulls?

Bitcoin’s price increased by 5% over the last 24 hours, with its daily trading volume growth of 5% outpacing the overall market.

This move comes as prominent figures advocate for expanding Bitcoin banking.

Also, there is anticipation of a Fed rate cut, perhaps up to .5%.

Meanwhile, there was an influx of market participants with new traders jumping by 62%.

The biggest gainers of the top cryptos were Ethereum and Chainlink, up 6.4% and 5.1% respectively.

The bigger point- was today the bottom as we end 2025 and look forward to a much bigger run in 2026?

The chart you see is the ETF iShares Bitcoin trust (NASDAQ: IBIT).

Today, IBIT showed outperformance to the SPY.

Momentum has a lot more to run.

And the price remains below the 50 and 200 moving averages.

An even better chart is the Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA: ETHE).

Ethereum traded to $3,328.

ETHE cleared the 200-DMA and the July 6-month calendar range high.

That is very bullish if holds.

And the best part is that we will know right away if today’s low holds up.

If so, we need to see Bitcoin run more.

Over $100,000 is key.

