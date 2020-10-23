Investors Should Tune Out Politics, Tune In Price Action

It seems like every day there are several news headlines and news flashes about the latest election and political theater. From the debates to stimulus bills to he said/she said, it’s exhausting. But this is why investors need to tune all these headlines out and focus on price and related indicators.

The S&P 500 ETF joins other broad index ETFs in holding above key price supports thus far. We discuss these in today’s video, along with key themes, sector performance, and trending stocks. Here’s a recap:

Stocks hold key near-term support levels.

The copper / gold ratio is breaking higher…

…as the growth / value ratio continues to stall.

Are small cap value stocks on the verge of a personality change?

Stock Market Today Video – October 23, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.