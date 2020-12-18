Investors Risk Appetite Underscored By Tech and Small Caps Surge

Stocks are pointing flat to lower in early trade on Friday. This comes after another push higher for stocks, mostly lead by tech and small caps.

Today’s video recaps all the action before diving into key technical price indicators, sector performance and rotation, and trending stocks. Here’s a recap:

The S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ), and the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) all closed Thursday’s trading session at all-time higher.

Indicators point to strong investor risk appetite.

The high beta end of the market is making new highs versus low volatility.

Are large cap tech stocks readying for another big breakout?

Stock Market Today Video – December 18, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.