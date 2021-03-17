How Will Stock Market React To Federal Reserve Meeting?

The major US stock market indices are consolidating off recent highs and overbought trading levels. This has now taken the shape of a sideways coiling, perhaps awaiting word from the Federal Reserve before heading one way or another.

In today’s video, we discuss current investing themes and news, technical price analysis of major stock, bond, and commodities indices, sector level trends, and stocks we are bullish/bearish on. Here’s a recap:

The Nasdaq 100 is testing the underside of a long-term trend line.

Investor sentiment is moving toward greedy this week.

Traders eyes and ears will be focused on the Federal Reserve and FOMC meeting today.

Stock Market Today Video – March 17, 2021

