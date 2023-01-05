How to Grow Your Wealth in 2023! 

Investors and traders must utilize sensible trading strategies, intelligent portfolio management, and vigilant risk governance to stay ahead in today’s fast-paced, liquid markets.

Renowned and legendary trader Michele Schneider outlines ten themes that will shape and drive the markets in 2023 and into a new era.

Schneider predicts gold prices could double!

With central banks’ failed policies possibly leading to more economic chaos, add the weakening of the U.S. dollar, those are just a couple of market drivers to watch.

Mish outlines the Commodity Super Cycle and analyzes several commodities, including Silver (SLV), highlighted in the chart above. She also investigates Technology.

Silver (SLV) has dominated the price ratio over Technology since last summer, as seen by the chart’s current downward trend.

The chart highlights the possibility that tech stocks might lose more ground to precious metals if the current price gap persists.

Several factors, including inflation, industrial demand, low inventories, market tightness, and the gold-silver price ratio at near historic levels, lead Mish to believe Silver’s price is likely to increase dramatically in 2023.

Her examination of geopolitical challenges, climate change, inflationary pressure, social unrest, government expenditures, together with how retail investor’s behavior will evolve points to more turmoil in 2023.

And the best part is that she provides over 50 charts to provide readers a visual perspective of these events. Also including her Top Stock Picks for 2023!

Unlocking your potential for profiting from these trends could be easier than you think – get your free 2023 Market Outlook here.

Stock Market ETFs Trading Analysis & Summary:

S&P 500 (SPY) 377 support and 385 resistance

Russell 2000 (IWM) 170 pivotal support and 180 resistance

Dow (DIA) 325 support and 335 resistance.

Nasdaq (QQQ) 260 support and 269 resistance

Regional banks (KRE) 55 support and resistance 61.

Semiconductors (SMH) Support is 200 and 209 resistance.

Transportation (IYT) 211 is pivotal support and 222 is now resistance.

Biotechnology (IBB) 127 is pivotal support and 134 overhead resistance.

Retail (XRT) 57 pivotal support and 63 is now resistance.

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.