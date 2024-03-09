Gold Price Breakout Bullish, But Silver Needs to Play Catch-Up

When the stock market is bullish and in cruise control, we usually see riskier assets performing well. As we often hear, “the market is in risk-on mode.”

The same applies to gold. When the price of gold is trending higher over, we often see Silver out-performing… or at least performing with a similar trend and price pattern.

Gold broke out last week. Just how good was the gold price breakout? Well it surged through resistance to all-time highs, rising nearly 5 percent. Silver also performed well, but it is far from breaking out.

Today we simply highlight the two “weekly” charts and the importance that Silver plays catch-up and eventually breaks out. That would add strength to the gold price breakout.

$GLD Gold ETF “weekly” Chart

Gold is breaking out to new highs. The past two weekly candles have been very strong.

This bodes will longer-term. New highs are always bullish. But as we stated previously, Silver is lagging. If this rally is going to continue into a longer-term trend, Gold bulls want Silver begin out-performing. See the next chart.

$SLV Silver ETF “weekly” Chart

Excellent weekly performance for Silver… yet it is far from breaking out to new highs.

