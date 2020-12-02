Gold Miners (GDX) Trade Higher On Gold Reversal, $38 Next?

February Gold futures are reversing higher and this should support the Gold Miners ETF NYSEARCA: GDX for a “short-term” trade higher.

As you can see in the Gold Miners (GDX) chart above, momentum reached an oversold zone and looks to be turning higher.

Note as well that similar “short-term” trading setups have presented themselves recently. Expectations should be within reason, as recent bounces have been contained to a matter of days. I think the 50-day moving average around $38 is attainable. Any move below the recent lows near $33 will be bearish. So traders need to set stops.

