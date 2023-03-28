Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Flashing Bullish Buy Signal

The precious metals complex has been bullish for a few weeks now. And the Gold Miners ETF (GDX) has had a buy signal for nearly two weeks.

And GDX appears to be accelerating higher again.

Note the chart below – we can see the trading up-trend line. Money flow and momentum are improving.

We have a $35 price target on the Gold Miners ETF. Only a decisive move below the up-trend line would negate this buy signal.

$GDX Gold Miners ETF Chart

