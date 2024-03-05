Gold Makes History With Highest Weekly Closing Price!

Precious metals may finally be nearing the rally that gold and silver bulls have been waiting for.

Today, we simply focus on Gold from a “weekly” price perspective. And let’s just say that the recent price action has been bullish.

Last week, Gold closed at its “highest weekly closing prices in history.”

Can bulls provide some follow on buying this week?

Just above $2,100 is the next resistance level… if gold can take that price level out, then much higher prices should follow. Stay tuned!

Gold “weekly” Price Chart

