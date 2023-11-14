German DAX Trading At Important Price Decision Point!

Germany is one of the most important stock market’s in the world.

And what it does next could very well send an important message to stocks in the United States.

As you can see in the today’s long-term “monthly” chart of the German DAX index, the trend remains up.

BUT… the index recently tested its old highs again at (2) and so far has not broken out. And weakness of late has it testing price support.

A breakout at (2) would be bullish for Germany and the States. But, should price support fail at (3), it would send a negative message to Germany and the states. Stay tuned!!

$DAX Germany Stock Market Index “monthly” Chart

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.