First Solar Stock (FSLR) Is Heating Up For New Highs

First Solar (FSLR) is one of our top technical stock trading ideas coming into this week.

FSLR is in a technical uptrend with a series of higher highs, currently trading above the rising 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. This is a strong indication of an up-trend on multiple time frames.

First Solar’s stock price recently corrected 20 percent off of 9-year highs, but held at its rising 50-day moving average.

FSLR is a higher volatility mid-cap stock, but it has built a constructive base here – trading over $72.50 is bullish. FSLR is on this week’s Top 25 Buy list.

Larry is the publisher of the Blue Chip Daily Trend Report.

Twitter: @LMT978

The author has a position in First Solar (FSLR) at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.