Do Gold and Silver Still Have More Trading Upside?

Precious metals have been very bullish in 2024.

Gold recently recorded new all-time price highs. And silver has made new multi-year highs.

After some backing and filling, both gold and silver are at trading price support areas where we could see reversals back to new highs. The metals have bounced a bit and are now nearing overhead buy trigger levels that could trigger as early as today.

Below are charts of Gold and Silver.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

Check out my research offerings on Cerundolo Investment Research.

Twitter: @GuyCerundolo

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.