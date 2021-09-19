Disney’s Stock (DIS) Triggers Trading Buy Signal

Disney’s stock price pushed higher Friday morning, offering some hope to bullish investors.

The move higher saw Disney’s stock (DIS) break above its short-term down-trend resistance line, triggering a buy signal.

We have also seen good money flow during the consolidation and construction of the base pattern.

I like this as a stand alone trading “long” with a stop. The market is a bit touch and go here, so stops are our friend.

$DIS Disney Stock Chart

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.